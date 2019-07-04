Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $13 (20% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront offers its 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. In order to take advantage of today’s discount, you’ll need to apply code UGREEN49 at checkout. That takes 20% off the going rate, is the first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. As one of UGREEN’s newest charging products, the USB-C Wall Charger packs an 18W power output. That makes it a great option for quickly refueling your smartphone, Nintendo Switch and more. Reviews are still coming in on UGREEN’s latest, but the brand’s other accessories are highly-rated overall.

18W Fast Charging: iPhone quick charger, equipped with USB-C PD charging port to meet PD fast charging protocols; up to 18W output for charging iphone xs max with USB-C to lightning cable. Support Dual Fast Charging: USB-C PD wall charger meet two different fast charging protocols; Support PD 2.0, QC 3.0, and fast charger to your Nintendo switch; Wide Compatibility: Standard charging for majority of phones & supports fast charging with latest phone models such as iPhone XS/Max/XR/X/8/8 plus and Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 S8+ Note 9 8, Nexus 6P 5X, Google Pixel 3/2 XL, Lumia 950/950 XL, tablets like iPad Pro 2018, GoPro Hero 7 6 5 Black, Nintendo switch and other type-C devices;

