Xbox One Controllers from $40: Phantom White/Black, Grey/Green, more

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Phantom White Special Edition Wireless Controller for $46.71 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly up to $70, this one still fetches around $62 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Features include the fade-away translucent white design, 3.5mm stereo headset jack, textured grips, and Bluetooth technology for Windows 10 and tablets. However, you’ll want to head below for more options starting from just $40.
More Microsoft Xbox Controller Deals:
- Grey/Green Wireless Controller $44 (Reg. $54+)
- Sport White SE Wireless Controller $42.50 (Reg. $55+)
- White Wireless Controller $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Black Wireless Controller $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Phantom Black SE Wireless Controller $50 (Reg. $70)
If the deal prices here are still to steep for an extra controller, consider the AmazonBasics option at $25. While this is a wired solution, it is also around half the price. Either way, go score yourself some discounted Xbox credit at 15% off and then go check out all the details on the massive GameStop Summer Sale.
Xbox One Phantom White Special Edition Wireless Controller:
- Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom White Special Edition, featuring a translucent design that fades to white
- Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack
- Stay on target with textured grip
- Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
