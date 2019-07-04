Xbox One Controllers from $40: Phantom White/Black, Grey/Green, more

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Phantom White Special Edition Wireless Controller for $46.71 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly up to $70, this one still fetches around $62 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Features include the fade-away translucent white design, 3.5mm stereo headset jack, textured grips, and Bluetooth technology for Windows 10 and tablets. However, you’ll want to head below for more options starting from just $40.

More Microsoft Xbox Controller Deals:

If the deal prices here are still to steep for an extra controller, consider the AmazonBasics option at $25. While this is a wired solution, it is also around half the price. Either way, go score yourself some discounted Xbox credit at 15% off and then go check out all the details on the massive GameStop Summer Sale.

Xbox One Phantom White Special Edition Wireless Controller:

Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom White Special Edition, featuring a translucent design that fades to white

Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Stay on target with textured grip

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

