Clarks offers an extra 30% off all sale styles with loads of items for summer

Clarks offers an extra 30% off all sale styles with code SALE30 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Un Abode Step Boat Shoes are on sale for $70, which is down from their original rate of $125. These boat shoes are versatile to dress up or down and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. They also have mesh detailing for breathability and can be worn with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Plus, their slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tilden Cap Leather Oxford $56 (Orig. $80)
- Tilden Free Loafers $56 (Orig. $90)
- Un Abode Step Boat Shoes $70 (Orig. $125)
- Grafton Black Leather Shoes $56 (Orig. $90)
- Hinman Mid Chukka Boots $63 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Spiced Poppy Leather Sandals are on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes feature a wedge that will help to elevate any look and they’re available in two versatile color options.
Our top picks for women include:
- Spiced Poppy Leather Sandals $56 (Orig. $100)
- Spiced Bay Wedge Sandal $56 (Orig. $100)
- Ellis Tilda Leather Sandal $56 (Orig. $80)
- Un Plaza Way Sandals $56 (Orig. $120)
- Willow Art Leather Sandals $35 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!