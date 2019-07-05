Clarks offers an extra 30% off all sale styles with loads of items for summer

Clarks offers an extra 30% off all sale styles with code SALE30 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Un Abode Step Boat Shoes are on sale for $70, which is down from their original rate of $125. These boat shoes are versatile to dress up or down and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. They also have mesh detailing for breathability and can be worn with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Plus, their slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Spiced Poppy Leather Sandals are on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes feature a wedge that will help to elevate any look and they’re available in two versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

