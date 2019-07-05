Prep for your Stranger Things season 3 binge with ComiXology’s latest sale

ComiXology is celebrating Netflix’s release of Stranger Things season three by discounting its selection of digital comics detailing the events in Hawkins, Indiana. In the sale you can bring home Vol. 1: The Other Side for $6.99. That’s good for a 36% discount from its usual price tag and matches the all-time low. Spanning 95 pages, this graphic novel is the perfect way to refresh yourself on the happenings of season one ahead of your season three binge. It’s packed with 80’s comic aesthetic and the usual freaky nature of The Upside Down. Find additional Stranger Things comic deals down below as well as discounts on Power Rangers, DC and other comics.

ComiXology is also calling on some ’90s nostalgia with its Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Sale. You’ll find plenty of comics spanning the series on sale from $0.99.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing some notable deals on Captain America comics for Independence Day. Plus, The Walking Dead comics have finally wrapped up, so be sure to read how the series ends at ComiXology.

Looking to get a feel for ComiXology’s Unlimited service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

Vol. 1: The Other Side

When Will Byers finds himself in the Upside Down, an impossible dark parody of his own world, he’s understandably frightened. But that’s nothing compared with the fear that takes hold when he realizes what’s in that world with him! No one escapes a Demogorgon unscathed . . . Based on Will’s unseen journey during season 1 of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. ”Blends 80’s comic aesthetic with modern sensibilities to triumphant effect.” – Multiversity Comics

