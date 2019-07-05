Buy ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat for $249, get $50 gift card ($299 value)

- Jul. 5th 2019 4:30 pm ET

Best Buy is offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit and Alexa Voice Control plus a $50 gift card for $249. This is a $299 value since the ecobee is $249 normally and is the best that we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, the best deal we’ve seen so far on ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat was a brief drop to $235 at Amazon. If you’re wanting a smart thermostat for your home, ecobee is one of the best. You’ll get HomeKit and Google Assistant integration, with Amazon Alexa built-in, giving you the ultimate all-in-one package. Rated 4.6/5 stars, is a #1 best-seller, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Want something more budget-friendly and are willing to give up Alexa built-in and learning capabilities? The Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi Thermostat is $89 shipped. This is a great option if you’re just wanting to add voice control to your thermostat.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

  • REDESIGNED AND REENGINEERED: With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other.
  • SMARTSENSORS: Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.
  • ENERGY SAVINGS: By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. Compared to a hold of 72°F.
  • ADVANCED COMFORT: With Alexa built-in and an intuitive mobile app, you can control your thermostat and home using your voice, phone, tablet, computer, Apple Watch, or whatever works best for you – it’s that easy.

