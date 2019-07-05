Save $60 on Edifier’s Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers at a new low of $140

Edifier Online Store (99% positive all-time feedback from 9,000+) via Amazon offers its R1850DB Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $139.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a $60 discount, today’s offer is $30 under the previous Amazon low and the best price we’ve seen to date. Designed as a 10-degree angle, Edifer’s speakers were made to shoot audio right at you for an immersive soundscape. You’ll find 4-inch midrange/woofer speaker drivers packed into the R1850DB, which are said to offer balanced and perfectly-tuned sound reproduction. Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the features alongside a wealth of other I/O options. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 215 customers. More below.

A noteworthy alternative to Edifier’s R1850DB are the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers. At $70, you’ll save 50% from the more studio audio-centered speaker pair. Logitech’s MX Sound speakers offer Bluetooth connectivity just the same, but pair that with a unique design and high-end drivers for premium sound quality. Plus you can check out our review for a more in-depth look.

Edifier Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers features:

The R1850DB is a dynamic 2.0 active bookshelf speaker housed within a MDF frame. The woofers on this model produce a quality sound and swift execution. The bass of this model vibrates any room or space it occupies. The additional subwoofer output allows you to add a subwoofer to transform this model from a 2.0 system to a 2.1 system. The R1850DB is exemplary and fun with the most recent Bluetooth innovation permitting recess from smartphones, tablets or PCs.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!