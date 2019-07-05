Fender’s Classic Semi-Acoustic Guitar is $180 off today in Natural or Sunburst

Adorama is offering the Fender Classic Design Series Semi-Acoustic Guitar in Natural or Sunburst (CT-140SE) for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, today’s deal is $180 off the going rate and the best we can find. Amazon is also charging $400, for comparison. Features include a Spruce top with scalloped “X” bracing, Rosewood back/sides, 20 frets and more. It ships with a hardshell case and a 2-year limited warranty from Fender. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
At around $180 in savings, Fender Play Online lesson subscriptions can be great add-on for new players. It comes with a case for safe traveling, but you might want to consider the AmazonBasics Folding Guitar A-Frame Stand at under $13 Prime shipped or the Chromacast variant at $10 for at home.
Fender Classic Semi-Acoustic Guitar:
The new Classic Design CT models feature a brand new body shape: Travel. Its short scale and compact size make it the perfect instrument to bring along wherever the music takes you. The CT-140SE Travel body is derived from an Auditorium shape that’s been scaled down to 23.5″ for comfort and portability.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!