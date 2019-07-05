Fender’s Classic Semi-Acoustic Guitar is $180 off today in Natural or Sunburst

Adorama is offering the Fender Classic Design Series Semi-Acoustic Guitar in Natural or Sunburst (CT-140SE) for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, today’s deal is $180 off the going rate and the best we can find. Amazon is also charging $400, for comparison. Features include a Spruce top with scalloped “X” bracing, Rosewood back/sides, 20 frets and more. It ships with a hardshell case and a 2-year limited warranty from Fender. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At around $180 in savings, Fender Play Online lesson subscriptions can be great add-on for new players. It comes with a case for safe traveling, but you might want to consider the AmazonBasics Folding Guitar A-Frame Stand at under $13 Prime shipped or the Chromacast variant at $10 for at home.

The new Classic Design CT models feature a brand new body shape: Travel. Its short scale and compact size make it the perfect instrument to bring along wherever the music takes you. The CT-140SE Travel body is derived from an Auditorium shape that’s been scaled down to 23.5″ for comfort and portability.