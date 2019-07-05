G.SKILL’s $59.50 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has Cherry Brown keys (35% off)

Amazon offers the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780 MX On-the-Fly Macro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.47 shipped. Normally selling for $95, today’s offer saves you over 35% and drops the price to the Amazon all-time low. Featuring Cherry MX Brown switches, this keyboard is complemented by red backlighting and more. Plus, it sports six macro keys, dedicated media controls and more to help streamline your gaming setup. Its roster of features makes it a must for any battlestation, especially those on a budget. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of customers. More below.

Over at Monoprice, we’re also seeing a batch of the company’s in-house gaming accessories on sale. Starting at $3, you’ll be able to save up to 55% on monitors, keyboards, and other accessories.

AmazonBasics’ XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad pairs perfectly with G.SKILL’s Mechanical Keyboard. At $12, it’s a perfect way to put some of your savings to use and upgrade your gaming station. The surface provides a sleek surface for your gaming mouse and is a nice option for resting the keyboard on.

G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780 MX Keyboard features:

100% Cherry MX mechanical keyswitch in crimson red backlighting, per-key programmability, on-the-fly macro recording, 6 dedicated macro keys, full media control with LED volume display, foldable mouse cable holder, and custom gaming keycaps. The RIPJAWS KM780 MX mechanical gaming keyboard is designed and built with durability and practicality in mind for the ultimate gaming and typing experience.

