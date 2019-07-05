Conjure $14 and “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” can be yours in hardcover

Amazon offers Harry Potter: A History of Magic in hardcover for $13.99 Prime shipped. It goes for around $25 at Target and Walmart. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble charges closer to $35. Originally $60, it had been steadily dropping in price at Amazon before hitting an all-time low. This collaborative effort between Bloomsbury Publishing, the British Library, and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling contains illustrations, essays, and “exclusive manuscripts.” It’s based on the now-completed History of Magic exhibition that took place in London and New York City. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Meanwhile, the 20th Anniversary Edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is $8 in paperback. It features a new front cover illustration by Caldecott Medalist Brian Selznick. It’s ideal for Harry Potter collectors and those who are diving into the series for the very first time.

Seeking some fresh reads? Take a look at our July Reading List for brand new titles to take with you to the beach.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic:

Harry Potter: A History of Magic is the official book of the exhibition, a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between Bloomsbury, J.K. Rowling and the brilliant curators of the British Library. It promises to take readers on a fascinating journey through the subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – from Alchemy and Potions classes through to Herbology and Care of Magical Creatures. Each chapter showcases a treasure trove of artefacts from the British Library and other collections around the world, beside exclusive manuscripts, sketches and illustrations from the Harry Potter archive.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!