Score JOBY’s GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit at its second-best price: $90 ($30 off)

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY GorillaPod 5K Flexible Tripod Kit with Ballhead for $89.95 shipped. Also available from B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $120 direct from JOBY, that’s good for a 25% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is also the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This flexible tripod is an easy way to take your mobile photography setup to a new level. It boasts a sturdy construction that supports up to 11 pounds and can adjust to pretty much any terrain, ensuring you can always get the perfect shot. Also included alongside the tripod itself is JOBY’s BallHead 5K, which gives you precise control over the camera’s angle and also touts a quick release system. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 90 shoppers. More details below.

Find that your mobile photography kit is lacking? Then consider picking up JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit Compact Tripod at $48.50 instead. As a more lightweight alternative to the 5K kit, this option has much of the same functionality, though it can only support around six-and-a-half pounds. But if you don’t need it to hold a DSLR equipped with a microphone and other accessories, it’s a fantastic solution.

JOBY GorillaPod 5K Flexible Tripod Kit features:

The GorillaPod 5K Flexible Mini-Tripod with Ball Head Kit from Joby pairs the GorillaPod 5K stand with the BallHead 5K to form a flexible and versatile support system. With the ball head, you can precisely control the direction and angle of your equipment and quickly attach it and detach it thanks to the inclusion of an Arca-type compatible quick release plate. This kit is ideal for professional DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, LED lights, or any other gear weighing up to 11 lb.

