Organize your kitchen with Joseph Joseph’s highly-rated sink caddy for just $8

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Stainless Steel Sink Caddy (85133) for $7.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down over 50% from its going rate for a new all-time low. This is perfect for any kitchen as it lets you keep your sink area cleaner and more organized. Built-in drain holes will make sure that there’s no water buildup, keeping your kitchen even cleaner. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Just need to hold a sponge? This suction cup holder is just $6 Prime shipped at Amazon and gets the job done. It will let your sponge drain and dry out inside your sink, helping to minimize the mess.

Joseph Joseph Sink Caddy features:

Compact stainless-steel sink caddy to organize dishwashing tools

Includes a brush and a sponge compartment and a handy rail for drying wet sponges

Sloped base allows water to drain out of sight

Fingerprint-proof stainless-steel coating and non-slip feet

Dismantles for easy cleaning. Wash and Dry by hand

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!