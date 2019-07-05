Save 25% on LG’s 4K HDR Smart Laser Projector, now $1,997 (Reg. $2,700)

Amazon is offering the LG 4K HDR Smart Laser Projector (HU80KA) for $1,996.99 shipped. Also at B&H. This is down from the $2,700 going rate for a match of its all-time low. This is the ultimate home theater upgrade. It gives you up to a 150-inch 4K HDR display on your wall or in the backyard. Plus, since it’s smart, you won’t need an Apple TV or Chromecast to watch Netflix or Hulu with this projector. Learn more in our announcement or release coverage. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If 4K HDR is a little overkill for your projector, check out Anker’s Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $580 at Amazon. It’s still smart, making Netflix and more simple to use, but in a much more portable form factor.

LG 4K HDR Smart Laser Projector features:

Brightness of 2500 Lumens

UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 On-Screen Resolution

HDR10 Compatible

Short-Throw Design

Integrated Wi-Fi & Full Web Browser

2 x USB / 2 x HDMI In

Optical, 1/8″, Bluetooth Audio Out

Dual Built-In 7-Watt Speakers

IR Remote Included

