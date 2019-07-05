LifeStraw’s Go Bottle with 2-stage filtration straw: 2-Pack for $60 (20% off)

Amazon has the 2-pack of LifeStraw Go Bottles for $59.96 shipped. Regularly $75 direct from LifeStraw and Amazon, this is the best price we have tracked since 2018 and the current lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, a single bottle starts at $36 right now and goes up to around $50 depending on the color. These BPA-free bottles aren’t your typical drinking vessels. They feature a 2-stage filtration straw that removes “99.99% of waterborne bacteria,” making them perfect for backpacking, camping and emergency situations. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

An obvious alternative to the filtered bottles would be the basic $18 LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It provides much of the same protection, albeit in a more survivalist form factor. For a basic water bottle sans-filter, Nalgene’s Tritan 32-ounce Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle is safe bet at just $10 Prime shipped.

LifeStraw Go Bottle:

Reusable Life Straw go BPA-free water bottle filters water while drinking; great for travel, backpacking, camping, and emergency kits

Removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria, and 99.999% of waterborne protozoan parasites without chemicals, iodine or batteries

Each replaceable hollow Membrane filter purifies up to 4000 liters of contaminated water, replaceable carbon filter lasts 100 liters

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!