Nerf’s N-Strike Dual Blaster hits an all-time low at just over $6 (Reg. $10+)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite DualStrike Blaster for $6.37. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20 direct from Hasbro, this model sells for closer to $10 at Walmart and elsewhere. Today’s deal is a new Amazon low and the best price we can find. This dual blaster can fire both Elite and Mega darts with the flip of a switch. It includes the blaster itself and a total of six darts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Six darts and the dual functionality is nice and all, but I would consider grabbing some extra ammunition with the savings here. You can add an additional 30-darts to your holster for $7 Prime shipped. This will significantly increase your fire power while simultaneously decreasing the amount of times you have to go retrieve your darts.

Nerf N-Strike Elite DualStrike Blaster:

NOTE: This version comes in simple brown packaging

Fires 1 dart at a time

Switch between Elite and Mega darts by moving the switch

Comes with 3 Elite darts and 3 Mega Whistler darts

Mega Whistler darts scream through the air

Includes blaster, 3 Elite darts, 3 Mega Whistler darts, and instructions.

