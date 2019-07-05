Nerf’s N-Strike Dual Blaster hits an all-time low at just over $6 (Reg. $10+)

- Jul. 5th 2019 11:07 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $6.50
0

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite DualStrike Blaster for $6.37. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20 direct from Hasbro, this model sells for closer to $10 at Walmart and elsewhere. Today’s deal is a new Amazon low and the best price we can find. This dual blaster can fire both Elite and Mega darts with the flip of a switch. It includes the blaster itself and a total of six darts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Six darts and the dual functionality is nice and all, but I would consider grabbing some extra ammunition with the savings here. You can add an additional 30-darts to your holster for $7 Prime shipped. This will significantly increase your fire power while simultaneously decreasing the amount of times you have to go retrieve your darts.

Nerf N-Strike Elite DualStrike Blaster:

  • NOTE: This version comes in simple brown packaging
  • Fires 1 dart at a time
  • Switch between Elite and Mega darts by moving the switch
  • Comes with 3 Elite darts and 3 Mega Whistler darts
  • Mega Whistler darts scream through the air
  • Includes blaster, 3 Elite darts, 3 Mega Whistler darts, and instructions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $6.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
NERF

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard