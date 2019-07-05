This digital infrared thermometer measures up to 1,022 degrees for $14

Nubeestore (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Infrared Thermometer (NUB8550H) for $14.38 Prime shipped when the code 28O7PJMV is used at checkout. This is down from its going rate of $20 and is the best available. If you’ve ever wondered how hot something was, like a fire or engine, but couldn’t get close enough to check, this is a great tool. It also lets you easily monitor a grill or meat without sticking a thermometer into anything. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash with the FANNEGO Digital Infrared Thermometer at $12 Prime shipped. Instead of being able to measure up to 1,022 degrees F, you’ll have a maximum read of 716 degrees F.

Nubee Digital Infrared Thermometer features:

Can be used to serve a wide, use it for kitchen cooking and barbecuing, check your car maintenance, cooling system, real estate, engineering , checking mechanical or electrical equipment for temperature and hot spots, checking heater or oven temperature and more. Measures Range from -58°F～1022°F/ -50°C～550°C; Accuracy ±1.5% or 1.5°C; Has a distance to Spot Ratio is 12:1, it measures an approximately one-inch-diameter spot when it’s 12 inches from the target.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!