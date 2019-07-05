This digital infrared thermometer measures up to 1,022 degrees for $14

- Jul. 5th 2019 4:54 pm ET

0

Nubeestore (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Infrared Thermometer (NUB8550H) for $14.38 Prime shipped when the code 28O7PJMV is used at checkout. This is down from its going rate of $20 and is the best available. If you’ve ever wondered how hot something was, like a fire or engine, but couldn’t get close enough to check, this is a great tool. It also lets you easily monitor a grill or meat without sticking a thermometer into anything. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash with the FANNEGO Digital Infrared Thermometer at $12 Prime shipped. Instead of being able to measure up to 1,022 degrees F, you’ll have a maximum read of 716 degrees F.

Nubee Digital Infrared Thermometer features:

Can be used to serve a wide, use it for kitchen cooking and barbecuing, check your car maintenance, cooling system, real estate, engineering , checking mechanical or electrical equipment for temperature and hot spots, checking heater or oven temperature and more. Measures Range from -58°F～1022°F/ -50°C～550°C; Accuracy ±1.5% or 1.5°C; Has a distance to Spot Ratio is 12:1, it measures an approximately one-inch-diameter spot when it’s 12 inches from the target.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Nubee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide