This playable Pac-Man Tiny Arcade fits in your pocket for $8.50 (Reg. $19+)

- Jul. 5th 2019 1:51 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $19+ $8.50
0

Amazon is offering the Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is currently backordered until next week, but you can still lock-in the discounted price. However, it’s also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $19 or so, today’s deal is tied with our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Last time, this price only lasted for about a day, so jump in while you can. Measuring just 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4-inches, this is a fully playable, pocket-sized arcade complete with a light up header and audio. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At under $8.50, this tiny arcade is worth it just for the shelf in the game room. But if the collectible nature of the device doesn’t do anything for you, consider grabbing PAC-MAN on iOS for even less. It will put the classic game in your pocket in much the same way, but in a significantly more convenient fashion.

Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game:

  • Multi-level game play, true to the original, full size arcade game
  • Measures less than 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4 inches
  • Fits in pocket/pocketbook/backpack
  • High resolution/high definition color screen
  • Full arcade sounds, accurate to the original game
  • Light up header

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $19+ $8.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Tiny Arcade

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard