This playable Pac-Man Tiny Arcade fits in your pocket for $8.50 (Reg. $19+)

Amazon is offering the Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is currently backordered until next week, but you can still lock-in the discounted price. However, it’s also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $19 or so, today’s deal is tied with our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Last time, this price only lasted for about a day, so jump in while you can. Measuring just 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4-inches, this is a fully playable, pocket-sized arcade complete with a light up header and audio. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At under $8.50, this tiny arcade is worth it just for the shelf in the game room. But if the collectible nature of the device doesn’t do anything for you, consider grabbing PAC-MAN on iOS for even less. It will put the classic game in your pocket in much the same way, but in a significantly more convenient fashion.

Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game:

Multi-level game play, true to the original, full size arcade game

Measures less than 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4 inches

Fits in pocket/pocketbook/backpack

High resolution/high definition color screen

Full arcade sounds, accurate to the original game

Light up header

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!