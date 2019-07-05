Ditch the commercials and get 3-months of Pandora Premium for FREE ($30 value)

Groupon offers offers a FREE three-month subscription to Pandora Premium. Note: for new subscribers only. For comparison, you typically get 60 days free when you sign-up, with subsequent months going for $10 each. Pandora Premium has a number of features, including the ability to search and play any song, create playlists, download music for offline listening, and ad-free playback. You can learn more about Pandora Premium here. Full terms and conditions are below.
Terms and conditions:
Promotional value expires 60 days after purchase. Amount paid never expires. Not valid for current subscribers or those that previously used a free trial pass. Claim codes cannot be resold, transferred for value, redeemed for cash, or applied to any other Pandora account, except where required by law. Limit one per customer and account. To redeem, must register credit card with merchant; the master account holder must be 21 years old for the Premium Family subscription. After the promotional period, plans will automatically renew at retail price, unless canceled with merchant. Not valid in Canada. Limit 1 per person. Not valid with other offers or promotions. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.
