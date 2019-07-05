PSN Capcom sale from $5: Mega Man, Resident Evil, Disney Collection, more

Sony has kicked off a pair of digital PS4 games sales on PSN. First we have a Capcom publisher sale with deep deals on Mega Man, Resident Evil, DuckTales and more. That’s on top of a selection of PS Plus only offers starting from $5 or less. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and head below for our top picks from the sale.

Capcom Deals:

***Note: the prices on all of the Capcom titles below will drop even more for PS Plus members

PS Plus Only Deals:

The Sony PlayStation Classic is still on sale for $25 and remember, the massive GameStop summer sale kicks off this weekend with hundreds of games starting from $5, $50 gift cards with console purchases and much more.

Mega Man Legacy Collection:

Mega Man Legacy Collection is a celebration of the 8-bit history of Capcom’s iconic Blue Bomber. Featuring faithful reproductions of the series’ origins with the original six Mega Man games, the Legacy Collection will remind long-time fans and introduce newcomers to what made Mega Man such a popular and iconic character. Mega Man Legacy Collection will feature all six games and much more.

