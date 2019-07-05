Save 26% on Sabrent’s Rocket 1TB Thunderbolt 3 SDD at a new low of $369.50

Amazon currently offers the Sabrent Rocket XTRM 1TB Thunderbolt 3 External NVMe Solid State Drive for $369.42 shipped. Normally selling for $500, like at Sabrent direct, that’s good for a 26% discount, is $6 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Samsung’s similarly-featured 1TB SSD sells for $30 more. Sporting upwards of 2400MBps transfer speeds, this bus-powered SSD is an ideal companion to your newer MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt 3 capabilities. Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM also comes housed in a durable enclosure built to accompany your gear while out and about. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 100 customers

Save a bit more by opting for an alternative that offers less storage. SanDisk’s Extreme 250GB Portable SSD will only set you back $72 at Amazon. You’ll still enjoy USB-C connectivity, but ditch the speedy 2400MBps transfer speeds. Plus over 880 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Sabrent Rocket XTRM 1TB Thunderbolt 3 SDD features:

Speed – the built in Thunderbolt 3 technology enables amazing speeds of up to 2400+ MB/sec Read and 1200+ MB/sec write. No external power supply required!

Performance – Perfect for video editing, content creation, or any other tasks that require additional storage space.

