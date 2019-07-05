Tote any MacBook in Samsonite’s Tectonic Backpack at $55 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack for $55.30 shipped. That’s $15+ off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2019. With a dedicated laptop compartment that accommodates options up to 17 inches in size, this two-tone backpack is ready to haul every MacBook out there, even the rumored 16-inch model. It even sports an oversized pocket that is ready to house over-the-ear headphones, an option that is typically lacking in most backpacks. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

If you’d prefer an all-black option, have a look at the AmazonBasics Carry On Travel Backpack for $50. This spacious alternative can also hold a 17-inch laptop, allowing you to wield nearly any portable PC or Mac.

Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack features:

Front pocket organization with tablet/iPad pocket for all your business needs

Oversized pocket for over-the-ear headphones, sunglasses, etc. 1680D Polyester

SmartStrap slides over upright handles for easy mobility;Padded top carry handle and shoulder straps for comfort.

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for 13″ to 17.3″ laptops.

