APC’s Pro 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS falls to new low: $154 (26% off), more from $85

- Jul. 5th 2019 9:56 am ET

Staples is currently offering the APC Back-UPS Pro BR 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS for $153.99 shipped when code 25938 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $208 at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $54 discount, is $6 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Alongside its 10 built-in outlets, on the front of APC’s 1500VA UPS you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A port as well as a USB-C charger. At full load you’re looking at over five minutes of uptime, but at 50W that will climb to 120 minutes. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 305 customers. Find more UPS discounts down below from $85.

Staples is also discounting some other UPS from APC and CyberPower today when certain promo codes are applied at checkout.

Other notable UPS discounts include:

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with six outlets, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and more.

APC Pro 1500VA UPS features:

  • Output: 900W / 1.5k VA
  • Input: 120 VAC @ 60 Hz ± 3 Hz
  • 10 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets
  • 6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets
  • 4 x Surge-Only Outlets
  • NEMA 5-15P (6′ Cord)
  • 1080 Joules Surge Energy Rating
  • $500,000 Lifetime Equipment Protection

