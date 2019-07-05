TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit POE Switch is down to a 2019 low: $48 (20% off), more

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link TL-SG1008P Unmanaged Eight-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch with four Power over Ethernet ports for $47.99 shipped when code EMCTCTA38 has been applied at checkout. That’s 20% off the going rate at retailers like Amazon and B&H, comes within $3 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. This Gigabit Switch features four Power over Ethernet-enabled ports which can dish out a combined 53W of power. This is a great option for pairing with security cameras, Wi-Fi access points and more. Across all eight ports, this switch can also handle up to 16Gbps of total bandwidth. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. More below.

Looking for a no-brainer way to put your savings to use? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite Ethernet cables, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor. Grabbing a multipack starting at $5 lets you wire everything in your new setup together.

Other Gigabit Ethernet switch deals include:

We’re also still tracking a notable deal on NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh System has a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem at $300 (25% off).

TP-Link Eight-Port Gigabit POE Switch features:

Four of the 8 auto-negotiation RJ-45 ports (port 1 to port 4) of the switch support PoE (Power over Ethernet) function. These PoE ports can automatically detect and supply power with the IEEE 802.3af compliant PDs (Powered Devices). Supports PoE power up to 15.4W for each PoE port, a total of up to 53W for all PoE ports, and supports priority function to protect the system when the system power is overloaded.

