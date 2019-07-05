These dash cams record your drives in up to 1440p from $60 shipped

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N1 Pro 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $59.99 shipped when the code VANTRN1P is used at checkout. This is down $20 from its going rate and is a match for what we normally see it drop to. This dash camera is quite tiny, making it simple to hide. Plus, since it records in 1080p, you’ll have crisp footage of any license plates needed during the event of a crash. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want more features? VANTRUE’s Amazon storefront is also offering its higher-end N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera for $139.99 shipped when you use the code VTN2PGAW is used at checkout. This is down from its $200 price point and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Upgrading to this camera you’ll get two lenses to record both outside and inside, and the ability to capture 1440p video. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not sure what dash camera you’re looking to get? We’ve got a handy guide to help you decide. And no matter what you buy, be sure to grab this budget-friendly 32GB microSD card to keep your footage safe on. Plus, the included adapter makes transferring footage to your computer simple.

VANTRUE N1 Pro Dash Camera features:

With mini and compact design (Size: 2.5×1.95×1.5in), the dashcam takes up tiny space in your car, which won’t obstruct your vision while driving. Recording HD 1920X1080P/30 fps video with advanced Sony Sensor IMX323, 160° wide-angle F1.8 six layers glass lens clearly capture the license plates as well as road signs during the day and night. Perfect mini dash camera for cars, truck, SUV, provides the most important evidence for car accidents.

