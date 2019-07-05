The YI 4K+ Action Camera sports USB-C and shoots 4K60: $150 (Reg. $200)

- Jul. 5th 2019 2:18 pm ET

$150
YI Technology (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K+ Action Camera for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy little action camera is capable of shooting 4K60, a feat that is only matched by $300+ DJI and GoPro alternatives. Thanks to the use of Sony’s IMX377 image sensor, users will be able to snap crisp 12-megapixel photos. Controls aim to be intuitive with a 2.2-inch touchscreen that’s strengthened by the use of Gorilla Glass. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you can live without 4K60 footage, opt for YI’s Lite Action Camera at $60 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll still be able to shoot 4K, but only at 20fps, making it a better option for those that will be content shooting Full HD at 60fps.

YI 4K+ Action Camera features:

  • Impressive Video Quality – The world’s first action camera to record 4K/60fps video; Built-in Sony IMX377 image sensor captures 12MP pictures and films high-quality full HD footages.
  • Intuitive UI Design – Ultra responsive 2.2” Gorilla Glass retina touchscreen shows everything crystal clearly and brightly, easy to change settings, switch shooting modes, preview and playback footage.
  • Long Battery Life – 1200mAh high capacity battery supports video recording at 4K / 60fps for up to 70 minutes; USB-C connector offers more efficient power delivery and faster data transfer.

action camera

