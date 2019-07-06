Upgrade to Dyson’s V6 HEPA Cordless Stick Vacuum for $116 (Refurb, Orig. $299)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $115.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $84 off what Dyson is selling it for on other channels like eBay and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Having recently replaced an Oreck with one of Dyson’s stick vacuums, I can personally tell you that it delivers incredible levels of suction along with cordless convenience that cannot be beat. Going cordless has made it easier than ever to clean up one-off messes that may have otherwise remained there for a bit. An included dock ensures that by simply putting it away, it will be charged up and ready to go the next time around. Owners will enjoy 20 minute battery life on a single charge, providing plenty of juice to cover most homes. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

If you don’t mind using a cord, Bissell’s Featherweight Stick Vacuum is just $27. This vacuum is ready for all types of surfaces including counter tops, hard floors, carpeting, and more. It transforms into three differing form-factors that range from stick, handle, and stair vacuums.

Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum features:

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Filtration : Washable lifetime filter. Suction power (MAX mode): 100 AW

Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Ergonomically designed

Motorized cleaner head cleans all floor types. Stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt from carpets. Carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Bristles cover its full width, allowing edge-to-edge cleaning

