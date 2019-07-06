AirPlay 2 makes Libratone’s Zipp Speaker stand out: $100 (Refurb, Orig. $299)

Today only, Woot is offering the refubished Libratone Zipp AirPlay 2 + Bluetooth Smart Speaker for $99.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $125 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For those looking to expand the reach of AirPlay 2 in their home, Libratone Zipp is a hybrid solution that can do that and function as a Bluetooth speaker when away from Wi-Fi. It made our list of affordable HomePod alternatives, and its ability to go mobile is a feature that made it stand out to us. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty from Libratone. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Not worried about AirPlay 2? Consider Anker’s Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker for $100. Not only does it sport 30 watts of ‘rich sound’, it also charges via USB-C, making it a fantastic option for those looking to fully migrate to the new charging standard.

Libratone Zipp Speaker features:

Proprietary internal structure design with two 1” tweeter, one 4” subwoofer, two passive radiators and 360° cone, deliver a booming bass, accurate mid and clear high with zero distortion even at maximum volume.

You can stream whatever you want directly via AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect, don’t worry the signal, the wifi connection enable zero distance limitation, just take your music around house.

