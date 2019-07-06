Follow Frodo and Sam in Lord of the Rings: One Volume for $3 on Kindle, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle best-sellers for $3 or less. Our top pick from the sale is The Lord of the Rings: One Volume for $2.99. Also at Google Play. Normally, the hardcover goes for over $25 at Amazon and the eBook for around $17. This is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve always wanted to read through The Lord of the Rings, this is a great way to do it. You’ll find all three volumes combined into one here. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Check out the entire sale here.

The Lord of the Rings: One Volume:

The Lord of the Rings tells of the great quest undertaken by Frodo and the Fellowship of the Ring: Gandalf the Wizard; the hobbits Merry, Pippin, and Sam; Gimli the Dwarf; Legolas the Elf; Boromir of Gondor; and a tall, mysterious stranger called Strider.

