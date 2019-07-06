Radio Flyer’s EZ Folding Wagon with Canopy is great for summer walks from $76

Jul. 6th 2019

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer 3-In-1 EZ Folding Wagon with Canopy for $79.99 shipped. Also at Target where REDcard members can save an additional 5%, dropping it to $75.99 shipped. Normally $100 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $70 last December. With multiple cup holders, an included canopy, and 3-in-1 design, this wagon does it all. If you have a Disney vacation planned or just a day at the park or beach, this is a must-have. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t need the canopy or folding design? The Step2 Neighborhood Wagon with Seats is $67 shipped from Amazon and is a great option. When I was younger, my parents had this wagon and would pull me and my siblings around the neighborhood every evening, and I still remember that 20 years later.

Radio Flyer 3-in-1 EZ Folding Wagon features:

  • 3 wagons in 1 with canopy – Hauling, 2 rider seating, & bench seating
  • Only Radio Flyer folding and collapsible wagon pass ASTM f963-16 toy safety standard
  • Folding wagon with easy one hand fold and zippers transform into bench seating
  • Thick padded seat cushion for comfort with durable fabric that wipes clean
  • 2 cup holders on front; Quiet ride tires; Telescoping handle for easy transport

