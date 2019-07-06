Always have an eye on your pooch with this $40 dog GPS tracker

Amazon offers the Tractive 3G Dog GPS Tracker for $39.99 shipped. Also this price at Chewy with free shipping on orders over $49. Regularly $70, which is what it still fetches from Tractive direct, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. The Tractive GPS attachment works in over 150 countries and allows dog owners to pinpoint the real-time location of their furry friend. A subscription plan is required and starts from $5/month. Over 60% of Amazon reviews have given it 4+ stars.

Ditch the subscription requirement and opt for the DOTT The Smart Dog Tag at $40 instead. Unlike the Tractive, however, this lacks GPS and instead relies on Bluetooth connectivity to help find your pooch. It also has a battery life of up to nine months.

By the way, make sure your pets stay comfy as we approach the dreaded dog days of summer. Check out our guide on that here.

Tractive 3G Dog GPS Tracker:

SUBSCRIPTION PLAN NEEDED – starting at only $ 5 / month with different subscription plans available. Similar to your cellphone, this low fee ensures you the best cellular service possible with an integrated SIM card.

TRACTIVE Dog GPS Tracker – Lightweight & waterproof GPS tracking device, recommended for pets above 9 pounds. For safe dogs the robust GPS pet finder easily attaches to any collar or harness.

LIVE TRACKING with your Tractive dog finder – Pinpoint the real-time location of your furry friend when it matters most and share it with family and friends. The full location history of your pet is just one of many special features.

