Slash 50% off the 2nd Gen. Echo at a new Amazon low of $50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Prime Deal of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members the second generation Echo Smart Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100, it had just fallen to $70 and today’s offer brings it down an additional $20. In the past we haven’t seen it sell for less than $65 at Amazon, with this discount marking the lowest we’ve seen direct from the retailer. Echo brings Alexa into the mix with a design focusing on improved audio. You’ll find Dolby-powered tweeters and woofers which is said to deliver crisp vocals and dynamic bass. Amazon’s voice assistant also gives you the ability to command smart home devices, query the web, get news updates and more. With well over 45,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. More details below.

Also limited to today only, we’re also seeing the Echo Dot Kids Edition bundled with a Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet and Lion King Headphones for $129.97 shipped. That’s 32% off compared to buying them all individually and one of the best values we’ve tracked to date.

Those who don’t need the enhanced audio featured by the second generation Echo can instead get a similar Alexa experience with the latest Echo Dot for $25. The smaller form-factor is perfect for expanding your voice assistant setup and delivers notable functionality like whole home audio and more.

2nd Gen. Echo Speaker features:

Meet Echo – Echo connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, set music alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more—instantly.

Voice Control Your Music – Ask for a song, artist, genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. Echo can play Audible audiobooks, radio stations and more.

Enjoy great sound – Enjoy crisp vocals and dynamic bass response with Dolby processing.

