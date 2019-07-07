Save up to 50% on Men’s shirts and activewear, today only at Amazon from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of its Our Brands men’s shirts by up to 40% with deals starting at $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. One standout is on the Men’s Tailored Fit Stretch Poplin Dress Shirt at $34.40. Normally selling for $50, today you’ll pay 30% less and score the shirt at one of its best prices to date. This tailored fit shirt features side pleated back yoke with stretch and is made of a luxury Supima cotton. It’s a great option for dressing up your look for parties and other outings this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars, much like all of the other items in today’s batch of discounts. Shop the rest of the deals right here or head below for more.

Also on sale, as part of its lead up to Prime Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a batch of its in-house activewear for Prime members. Deals start at under $10 and ship free across the board. You’ll find everything from running attire to sweats and more in the sale. Reviews are positive across the board.

Men’s Tailored Fit Stretch Poplin Dress Shirt features:

Long-sleeve stretch poplin non-iron dress shirt featuring spread collar and pocket at chest

Side pleated back yoke

Luxury Supima cotton with a lightweight finish and stretch for a flexible feel

Tailored Fit: trimmed down waist, chest, and sleeve, while maintaining a slightly relaxed fit in the shoulders and armhole. Tailored Fit is similar to a Modern Fit

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!