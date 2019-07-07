Open your Prime Day packages with this CRKT Knife at $18 (Amazon all-time low)

- Jul. 7th 2019 8:14 am ET

$18
Amazon offers the CRKT Pilar Folding Blade Knife for $18 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 30%. This collapsible blade offers a slim design with a satin blade finish and lifetime warranty. Great for tossing in your pocket and using to open all those Prime Day packages you’ll be receiving. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s featured deal not fill the bill? Consider checking out our roundup of the best multi-tools out there starting at $5 from Gerber, Leatherman, and many more.

CRKT Pilar Folding Blade Knife features:

  • Thumb Slot Blade Deployment
  • Satin Blade Finish
  • Bead Blast Handle Finish
  • Designed by Jesper Voxnaes in Loegstrup, Denmark
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
