Open your Prime Day packages with this CRKT Knife at $18 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the CRKT Pilar Folding Blade Knife for $18 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 30%. This collapsible blade offers a slim design with a satin blade finish and lifetime warranty. Great for tossing in your pocket and using to open all those Prime Day packages you’ll be receiving. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s featured deal not fill the bill? Consider checking out our roundup of the best multi-tools out there starting at $5 from Gerber, Leatherman, and many more.

CRKT Pilar Folding Blade Knife features:

Thumb Slot Blade Deployment

Satin Blade Finish

Bead Blast Handle Finish

Designed by Jesper Voxnaes in Loegstrup, Denmark

Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!