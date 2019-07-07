Upgrade to Linksys’ Mesh Tri-Band Wi-Fi System at a 2019 low of $250 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $249.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available for the same price at Best Buy, Staples and Walmart. Having originally retailed for $350, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $300. That’s good for a $50 discount and matches the best price we’ve seen in over a year. The Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 4,000 square feet in Tri-Band coverage. You’re looking at up to 2,200Mbps network speeds and each of the included two Wi-Fi routers includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Those who still haven’t upgraded to mesh will find this to be a notable way to do so. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.

Alternatively, you can ditch the improved Tri-Band connectivity and increased network bandwidth to opt for the Linksys Dual-Band 802.11ac Mesh System. At $200, you’ll bring home three routers that provide up to 3,000 square feet of coverage.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Tri-band WiFi router replacement provides whole-home mesh coverage

Ideal for multi-story 3-5 bedroom homes (up to 4,000 sq.ft.)

Provides fast, reliable WiFi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more

Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)

Simple setup through the easy-to-use Linksys App

Tri-band connectivity speeds (867 + 867 + 400 Mbps per node)

