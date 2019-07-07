Upgrade to Linksys’ Mesh Tri-Band Wi-Fi System at a 2019 low of $250 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $249.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available for the same price at Best Buy, Staples and Walmart. Having originally retailed for $350, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $300. That’s good for a $50 discount and matches the best price we’ve seen in over a year. The Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 4,000 square feet in Tri-Band coverage. You’re looking at up to 2,200Mbps network speeds and each of the included two Wi-Fi routers includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Those who still haven’t upgraded to mesh will find this to be a notable way to do so. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.
Alternatively, you can ditch the improved Tri-Band connectivity and increased network bandwidth to opt for the Linksys Dual-Band 802.11ac Mesh System. At $200, you’ll bring home three routers that provide up to 3,000 square feet of coverage.
Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:
- Tri-band WiFi router replacement provides whole-home mesh coverage
- Ideal for multi-story 3-5 bedroom homes (up to 4,000 sq.ft.)
- Provides fast, reliable WiFi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more
- Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)
- Simple setup through the easy-to-use Linksys App
- Tri-band connectivity speeds (867 + 867 + 400 Mbps per node)
