Nest Thermostat w/ extra sensors and Google Home Mini: $190 ($300 value)

- Jul. 7th 2019 7:20 am ET

Home Depot offers the Nest 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat with extra sensors for $214.15. But when you add a Google Home Mini to your cart, the price drops to $190.15 shipped. There’s at least $300 worth of value here, as the thermostat goes for around $250 or more as a bundle and the Home Mini often retails at $49. Nest Thermostat delivers automatic scheduling, smartphone control, and compatibility with various popular smart home ecosystems on the market. Add in the bonus Google Home Mini, and you’ll be able to control the temperature and more with your voice. Both products are rated 4+ stars at Home Depot.

If ecobee4 is a bit of overkill for your setup, consider going with this top-rated option from Emerson for over 50% less. You won’t get the color display, but it’s still a capable smart thermostat.

3rd Generation Nest Smart Thermostat features:

Proven to save energy, this Nest Learning Thermostat memorizes your favorite temperature settings at home and automatically adjusts, using the Nest Temperature Sensor to satisfy your temperature preferences. You can control the temperature through the Nest app from your smartphone or use this Wi-Fi thermostat’s voice assistant when you’re at home. Offering up to 12 percent savings on heating bills and 15 on cooling, this smart thermostat pays for itself in less than two years.

