Official Apple Watch bands from $14.50 in various colors/styles (Reg. $49)

Target offers various official Apple Watch Bands from $14.70. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $49, this is the best price we’ve seen across the board. Your choices include:

Apple’s official Watch bands are rarely discounted, making today’s deal all the more notable. If you don’t find what you’re looking for above, consider jumping into our roundup of the best Watch bands out there starting at $5 for more.

Apple Watch Bands feature:

Every Woven Nylon band is made from over 500 threads woven together in a unique, colorful pattern. Monofilaments connect four layers of the weave to create a single durable band with a comfortable, fabric-like feel.

Give your Apple watches a style update

Durable band with fabric-like feel

Material: Nylon

Model compatibility: Apple Watch

