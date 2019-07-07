Score an all-time low on Roborock’s $399 Laser-Mapping Robot Vacuum (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop for $398.99 shipped. Normally selling for $570, that’s good for a 30% savings and bests our previous mention by $15. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen at Amazon so far. Armed with a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 also leaves the gate with Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. It touts a 150-minute runtime as well, allowing it to adequately clean spaces both large and small. This is a phenomenal option for keeping your floor spot free and most shoppers agree. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 425 customers.

If you don’t need the advanced laser mapping and other higher-end features, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $174 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, which we’ve found to be a smart, powerful and affordable robo vac.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

Synchronous sweeping and mopping: Sweeping system is designed to increase the wind utilization and draw all the dust into the dust bin with nothing left.

