AeroGarden Ultra lets you grow herbs and more year-round, now $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Ultra with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99.99 Prime shipped. You’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $200 and that’s been around the going rate since. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention at Woot and $30 less than Amazon’s historic all-time low price. AeroGarden Ultra makes it easy to jump start your garden this summer or grow fresh herbs all year round. This model has a built-in display for tinkering with settings, and ensuring that your LED lights are at just the right levels for your preferred vegetables. Ships with a gourmet seed pod which includes “Genovese Basil, Thai Basil, Thyme, Mint, Curley Parsley, Chives and Dill & 3 oz. patented nutrients.” Over 525 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating at Amazon.

Put your savings to work and pick up a few extra AeroGarden pods to keep the fresh veggies flowing all year. Amazon has a wide variety available, many of which can be discounted if you opt in for Subscribe & Save. My personal recommendation is the Italian Herb Seed Pod Kit at around $15, which includes all the necessary ingredients for a great Italian meal.

AeroGarden Ultra features:

Garden year-round. Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more in this smart countertop garden

Up to 7 plants can be grown at a time. Plants grow in water…not soil. Advanced hydroponics made simple

High-performance, full spectrum 30-watt LED lighting system is tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

Interactive LCD screen control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add patented nutrients (included), automatically turns lights on and off and provides timely tips and on-screen help functions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!