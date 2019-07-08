Amazon offers Osprey gear from $6.50: Backpacks & accessories up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Osprey packs and accessories. Available for Prime members only, the deals start from under $6.50 with free shipping across the board. You’re looking at everything from backpacks and daypacks to various Osprey accessories, cleaning kits, duffels and much more. That includes various color options on some products as well as a series of all-time lows. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Osprey Sale:

Speaking of bags, we also still have the AmazonBasics Sports Backpack for $15.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $33) and Samsonite’s Tectonic Backpack at $55 (Reg. $70+). Lastly, Michael Kors still has up to 70% off handbags and much more.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack:

Nylon, ripstop

Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters

Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles

Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world

Packs down into its own carrying case

Pockets: 3 exterior

