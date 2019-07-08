These dash cameras record GPS and up to 1440p from $36 shipped at Amazon

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Dash Cam C1 Pro for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down $50 from its going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. With support for up to 1440p recording, a built-in GPS, and Wi-Fi for easy photo transfers, this dash camera does it all. Plus, the low profile made it one of our favorites in our dash camera roundup, so be sure to check out our hands-on coverage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Is 1080p recording fine for you? Then Anker’s Roav Dash Cam S1 is perfect at $51.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ROAVAPS9 at checkout. This is nearly $40 off the going rate and is also one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. You’ll still get built-in GPS and Wi-Fi in a low-profile design, but the quality of recordings will be downgraded quite a bit since it’s only 1080p and not 1440p.

The AKASO Rearview Mirror with Dash and Backup Cameras is just $36 shipped when you use the code EDM5V6XP at checkout. This is a great alternative to the above models that does quite a bit more. The only drawback here is that you’ll have to put it over your current rear-view mirror and there’s some extra wiring required, which just might not be your cup of tea.

Anker Roav Dash Cam C2 Pro features:

BEYOND FULL HD: Capture all the details of every journey in highly-detailed 2K resolution.

TRACK YOUR TRAVELS: Built-in GPS records your location data so you can see the routes you’ve taken.

INSTANT VIDEO ACCESS: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, view and share Dash Cam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices. MOTION-ACTIVATED: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.

EXTREME TEMPERATURE RESISTANCE: When plugged in: Operates in 19℉-149℉. Using battery power (for the parking monitor), Operates in 32℉-149℉. —just stick it in your car and forget it.

WORRY-FREE WARRANTY: ROAV has total confidence in our products and backs them with a 12-month replacement warranty. WHAT YOU GET: Roav DashCam, Anker Dual-Port Car Charger, Micro USB cable, 32GB microSD Card, Trim Removal Tool, User Manual, Happy Card, our 12-month product replacement warranty and friendly customer service.

