Spare your shower from dirt and grime with this $30 Bissell Steam Shot Cleaner

Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner for $29.99 shipped. It goes for $40 at Target and Macy’s. This is the lowest it’s been at Amazon since it hit $29 last summer. Use the Steam Shot to tackle grime and dirt on tile floors, bathtubs and showers, and even windows. Multiple attachments are included so you can effectively clean what you must. It also features a 20-foot cord and 6.6-ounce water tank. Best of all, no chemicals are involved. Over 60% of total Amazon reviews have given it 4+ stars.

For light dusting around the house, pick up a 24-pack of AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at $12. These can also be used for cars, trucks, and boats.

Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner:

Powerful high-pressure steam cleaner with easy-to-press trigger

Completely chemical-free with no harmful fumes or residue

1000-watt power rating, power cord length is 20 feet.

Includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush

