Bose’s Companion 2 Series III Speakers boost Mac audio for $79 (Reg. $99)

World Wide Stereo via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Bose Companion 2 Series III Speakers for $79.20 shipped. Note: discount will automatically be applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest offer we have tracked there by $6. If you spend any amount of time watching YouTube, listening to music, or playing games at a desk, it may be time to upgrade your setup. These Bose speakers are made with all of those activities in mind and deliver “high-quality audio performance, with clear sound at any volume.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for an alternative with a look that is a bit spiffier? The Logitech Z200 Speakers are $23 and feature a two-tone black and white design that is sure to capture some attention. While there’s not much of a chance they’ll match Bose quality, these clock in at a fraction of the cost and are sure to bring an elevated auditory experience to your setup.

Bose Companion 2 Series III Speakers features:

High-quality audio performance, with clear sound at any volume. Use the auxiliary input to bring Bose performance to another audio source such as your iPhone or iPad. Upgrade your sound-and your experience-with Bose Companion 2 Series III speakers

Play an additional device-just connect to the auxiliary input

Volume control/headphone jack on front of right speaker

