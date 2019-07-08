Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Car Mount $18 (38% off), more

Skinway (a CHOETECH-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Qi Charging Car Mount for $17.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and code EWFGHUN6 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $29, that slashes 38% off the going rate and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. With the ability to supply up to 10W of power to docked smartphones, this is a great way to keep your phone charged up on the road while also keeping it at eye-level. iPhone users will also be able to take advantage of 7.5W charging speeds. Over 110 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

