Sip your morning coffee from these insulated glasses: 2-Pack for $10 (30% off)

MDA Direct (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the 2-pack of Eravino 5.4-ounce Double Wall Insulated Coffee Glasses for $9.95. Be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s deal is more than 30% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked. The insulated glasses will work with just about anything but are also great with hot coffee and tea. The borosilicate, dishwasher friendly glass is made to prevent condensation on the outer wall. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

It is difficult to find comparable glasses for less than $10 Prime shipped. But this 4-pack of double wall glasses for $13 is an interesting alternative for espresso drinkers. Speaking of coffee and tea, we have KitchenAid’s porcelain vintage-style kettle from $25 (Reg. $40) and you’ll find even more discounted kitchenware in our Home Goods Guide.

Eravino Double Wall Insulated Coffee Glasses:

Perfect for your morning coffee/latte/cappuccino/juice/espresso/water or any other liquid

Double wall keeps liquid well insulated for an extended period of time

Modeled to prevent condensation from occurring, so outer glass wall doesn’t get wet

Made of no-toxic borosilicate and dishwasher friendly

Simple modern and elegant design

