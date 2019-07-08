Cuisinart 7-quart casserole or chicken fryer dresses up your kitchen in today’s Gold Box for $70

Today’s again the day to up your cooking game with a 46% off Gold Box for Prime members at Amazon. The Cuisinart enameled cast iron 7-quart casserole or Chicken fryer is at a low of $69.99 shipped. That’s around 30% off the regular rate. These 4.5/5 star-rated cookware items are now available in matte snow or gray will not only up your cooking game but also dress up your kitchen in use or in storage.
Casserole features:
- Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution
- Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
- Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
- Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops
- Oven and broiler safe
- 7-Qt. capacity
- Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy cleanup
