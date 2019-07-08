DSW refreshes your summer shoes with 20% off sitewide: Cole Haan, Nike, more

DSW takes 20% off everything sitewide, including clearance with code YAYDAZE at checkout. As always, receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Kick up your shoes for summer with the on-trend men’s Aston Gray Jeran Penny Loafers for $51. To compare, these loafers were originally priced at $150. Their slip-on design is convenient and they’re versatile to wear to work or for casual events. They will pair easily with shorts, jeans, slacks or khakis alike. Rated 4.8/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Aston Gray Jeran Penny Loafer $51 (Orig. $150)
- New Balance District Run Sneakers $36 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Renew Arena Lightweight Sneakers $44 (Orig. $75)
- Lance Co. Leather Chelsea Boot $44 (Orig. $85)
- Cole Haan Original Grand Oxford $112 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Steve Madden Catia Sandal $64 (Orig. $80)
- Jessica Simpson Annida Sandal $48 (Orig. $60)
- Lucky Brand Lamar Sandal $56 (Orig. $119)
- Marc Fisher Kegan Espadrille $36 (Orig. $85)
- Dolce Vita Cary Sandal $20 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
