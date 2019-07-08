Play Xbox or PS4 anywhere with GAEMS VANGUARD Gaming Environment: $250 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the GAEMS VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment for $249.99 shipped. That’s about $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Microsoft and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $30. Whether you have an upcoming flight with a long layover or just want to game outside, this unique and fun solution will allow you to play anywhere you can plug into power. It’s able to hold a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and sports a built-in 19-inch display. Included storage allows you to stow controllers, power supplies, and other accessories. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Add a bit more reach with an AmazonBasics Extension Cord for $11. This specific cord is 10-feet long, but a variety of alternative sizes are also available. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty and features a basic white design that should blend well in most environments.

GAEMS VANGUARD features:

Storage bags hold your Controllers, power supplies, and other accessories

Shoulder strap, remote, and sticker kit included, Resolution 1366 x 768, display colors (8 bit) 16.7M, Audio integrated stereo speakers

