Google’s Nest Hub returns to all-time low of $61 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $60.94 shipped when the code ALT15B is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $100, its currently $80 on sale at Best Buy. This is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by a few pennies. If you’re looking for a great way to expand your smart home, this is a great option. It offers a touch-based interface for turning lights on or off and shows you what steps to follow when baking your next recipe. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Another great way to expand your smart home is to pick up Amazon’s Echo Dot for $25 shipped. Though there’s no display on the Echo Dot, it’s the perfect expansion to any smart home as you can put it in just about any room in the house.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

