Home Depot offers 25% off outdoor tools, deals from $15 today only

Jul. 8th 2019

From $15
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select outdoor tools and equipment. Deals start at $15 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 14-inch 12A corded electric lawn mower for $84. As a comparison, it often sells for around $100 or more. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. Ditch the gas and oil in favor of this corded electric lawn mower. Notable features include a 14-inch deck and 12A battery-powered system. Just don’t forget to use your savings towards an outdoor extension cord. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals or jump into the entire sale right here.

Home Depot has the Sun Joe 12-inch 8A electric garden tiller for $104.99. Regularly around $135 at Amazon, this is the best offer we can find. With warm weather here, this is a great time to till up your gardens and start planting. Without any oil, gas, or fumes to deal with, this is a great way to jumpstart your summer activities. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Sun Joe 14-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Responding to the need for an easy-to-use electric mower for smaller lawns, Sun Joe developed the Mow Joe MJ401E. Compact and lightweight (only 29 lbs.), the Mow Joe MJ401E is a lean, mean, green mowing machine that gets your yard chores done without polluting the atmosphere with toxic carbon emissions. Mow Joe starts instantly with the simple push of a button and its rugged all-terrain wheels make it easy to maneuver in tight spaces. Equipped with a durable steel blade, Mow Joe cuts a 14 in. wide swath with each pass. Tailor the grass cutting height with its 3-position manual height control, which adjusts from 1.18 in. to 2.52 in. Its 10.6 Gal. hard-top rear bag conveniently collects grass clippings and detaches easily for quick disposal, while a collapsible handle allows for easy and compact storage when not in use.

From $15

