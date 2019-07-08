This highly-rated four-port USB-C hub is an ideal Mac companion: $10 (50% off)

HooToo-US (100% positive all-time feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon offers its Four-Port USB-C Hub for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members on orders over $25. In order to lock in today’s deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and apply code PC55KQK4 at checkout. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. This hub packs four USB 3.0 ports into an aluminum alloy enclosure. With a single USB-C cable, you’ll be able to plug it into your Mac to use older peripherals and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 165 customers.

Those looking for an ultra-portable alternative will want to consider the the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9 instead. You’ll save just a bit more than today’s deal.

HooToo Four-Port USB-C Hub features:

More Ports to do more: USB C hub conveniently connects to the latest MacBook, MacBook Pro, or Type-C Windows laptops and instantly adds the extra functionality of 4 x USB 3.0 Ports

Heat Dissipative aluminum alloy: coated with an anodized metal finish, the USB C adapter sports a resilient, sturdy finish that helps dissipate heat better and faster

Conveniently distanced USB Ports: USB 3.0 transfers data up to 10x faster than USB 2.0 hubs; wider gap between the USB Ports allows for the Insertion of bulkier peripherals and connectors

