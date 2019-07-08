This highly-rated four-port USB-C hub is an ideal Mac companion: $10 (50% off)

- Jul. 8th 2019 12:44 pm ET

0

HooToo-US (100% positive all-time feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon offers its Four-Port USB-C Hub for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members on orders over $25. In order to lock in today’s deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and apply code PC55KQK4 at checkout. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. This hub packs four USB 3.0 ports into an aluminum alloy enclosure. With a single USB-C cable, you’ll be able to plug it into your Mac to use older peripherals and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 165 customers.

Those looking for an ultra-portable alternative will want to consider the the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9 instead. You’ll save just a bit more than today’s deal.

HooToo Four-Port USB-C Hub features:

  • More Ports to do more: USB C hub conveniently connects to the latest MacBook, MacBook Pro, or Type-C Windows laptops and instantly adds the extra functionality of 4 x USB 3.0 Ports
  • Heat Dissipative aluminum alloy: coated with an anodized metal finish, the USB C adapter sports a resilient, sturdy finish that helps dissipate heat better and faster
  • Conveniently distanced USB Ports: USB 3.0 transfers data up to 10x faster than USB 2.0 hubs; wider gap between the USB Ports allows for the Insertion of bulkier peripherals and connectors

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

HooToo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go