Save $80 on this Philips Hue 3-bulb HomeKit starter set w/ remote, now $110

- Jul. 8th 2019 7:23 pm ET

Newegg’s official eBay storefront is offering the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit 3-Pack with Switch for $109.95 shipped. Discount is reflected in your cart. This is down around $80 from the going rate at Best Buy and is the best available. You’ll get the HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue hub with three RGB bulbs. Plus, included in the package, you’ll find a Philips Hue Light Switch to control your new bulbs without having to use an app or voice. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re already in the Philips Hue ecosystem, expand your smart home by picking up some white bulbs for just $11.50 each at Amazon. These can’t change to pretty colors, but are perfect for bathrooms or closets alike.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

